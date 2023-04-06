1 killed after crane overturns in Malibu near Pacific Coast Highway

An operator died in Malibu after a crane overturned near the Pacific Coast Highway Wednesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crane crashed into a pole before powerlines ensnared the operator inside and trapped the person.

Firefighters responded to Las Flores Canyon Road near the Pacific Coast Highway at about 5:30 p.m. but were forced to wait for the utility company to de-energize the powerlines wrapped around the crane.

Crews tried to contact the operator but the person did not respond.

The operator died before firefighters could rescue the person. It is unclear what caused the collision. Authorities have not released the identity of the person.