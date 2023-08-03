1 killed after car-to-car shooting in Irvine neighborhood

1 killed in car-to-car shooting in Irvine neighborhood

A man died at a local hospital following a car-to-car shooting in Irvine.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Athel Avenue and Sego Street according to Irvine police.

Two vehicles fled the area — a black Mercedes Benz and a white Honda, possibly a Civic or Accord.

Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video.