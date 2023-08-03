Watch CBS News
1 killed after car-to-car shooting in Irvine neighborhood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A man died at a local hospital following a car-to-car shooting in Irvine.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Athel Avenue and Sego Street according to Irvine police.

Two vehicles fled the area — a black Mercedes Benz and a white Honda, possibly a Civic or Accord.

Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 2:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

