1 killed after car-to-car shooting in Irvine neighborhood
A man died at a local hospital following a car-to-car shooting in Irvine.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Athel Avenue and Sego Street according to Irvine police.
Two vehicles fled the area — a black Mercedes Benz and a white Honda, possibly a Civic or Accord.
Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video.
