1 killed after argument escalates into a shooting in south LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An argument escalated into a fatal shooting on Saturday between two men in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 49th Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.

The victim died at the scene.

The gunman tried but failed to carjack several vehicles near the shooting scene, the LAPD reported.

Police said the gunman then walked south on Normandie taking a shot at another person before he was disarmed and arrested. 

The suspect was not immediately booked on charges.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 9:18 PM

