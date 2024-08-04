1 person killed, 4 others injured in traffic collision in Compton

An investigation in Compton continued Sunday after one man was killed and four others were injured in a traffic collision.

The incident unfolded at the intersection of S. Bentley Avenue and E. Greenleaf Boulevard after 7 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they located one man who had died and four others who were injured in what they described as a "major" traffic collision.

The four others were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions were not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.