2 killed when minivan crashes into Metro bus at end of pursuit in downtown LA

Two people have died in a traffic collision in downtown Los Angeles involving a minivan and a Metro bus following the termination of a pursuit.

The crash unfolded in the 100 block of E. 17th Street just after 5:11 a.m. Sunday. There, a minivan possibly related to an LAPD pursuit allegedly collided with the bus, according to preliminary reports from authorities.

One person died at the scene. A second person was confirmed dead by police.

At least one other person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The transit bus operator who was the only person onboard the bus at the time declined treatment or ambulance transportation.

No further details were immediately available.



