1 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway in downtown LA

Traffic delays on 10 Freeway in downtown LA after deadly wrong-way crash

One person is dead and three people are in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on the 10 Freeway exchange in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m. in the transition road from the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person died at the scene and three people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

California Highway Patrol said a white vehicle was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on the 10 Freeway before it hit a black sedan. It is believed that the driver of the white vehicle died and the three others in the black car were severely injured.

A SigAlert was issued by the California Highway Patrol that closed four eastbound lanes on 10 Freeway at Santa Fe Avenue while authorities conducted their investigation of the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.