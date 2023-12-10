Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in San Pedro

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting in San Pedro. 

The shooting unfolded just after midnight near 11th and Palos Verdes streets. There, witnesses reported hearing 4- to 5- shots heard. When authorities arrived on scene, they located three gunshot victims. 

The first, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, described as a 30-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A third victim, a 48-year-old man, self-transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

The cause of the shooting was not immediately known.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 8:19 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.