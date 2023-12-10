1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in San Pedro
One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting in San Pedro.
The shooting unfolded just after midnight near 11th and Palos Verdes streets. There, witnesses reported hearing 4- to 5- shots heard. When authorities arrived on scene, they located three gunshot victims.
The first, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, described as a 30-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A third victim, a 48-year-old man, self-transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
The cause of the shooting was not immediately known.
