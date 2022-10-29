Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 91 Freeway near Bellflower

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was killed and at least two others injured during a crash on the 91 Freeway early Saturday morning. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. near the Bellflower Boulevard offramp of the 91 Freeway near Bellflower. 

Officers said the crash involved a vehicle that had stalled in one of the middle lanes of the freeway.

The identity of the deceased person was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals, though their status was not currently known. 

All eastbound lanes of the 91 FWY were closed for a little over an hour due to a SigAlert, but have since reopened. 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 8:49 AM

