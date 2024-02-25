1 killed, 1 wounded during two separate shooting incidents in Watts

One man was killed and another wounded during two separate shooting incidents in Watts on Saturday, separated by just 20 minutes and a few blocks.

The first shooting happened just minutes before 9 p.m. on Saturday in an alley behind the 10400 block of S. Wilmington Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man unconscious and not breathing.He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries, a statement from LAPD said.

Shortly after, at around 9:20 p.m., police were dispatched for reports of another shooting, near 107th Street and Wilmington Avenue. They arrived to find a man in his 60s, who was allegedly attacked by two men that were believed to be around 18 or 19 years. old. At least one of them was believed to be armed with a handgun, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

There were no details provided on either of the alleged suspects.

Anyone who believes they have additional information is asked to contact investigators at (877) 527-3247.