1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Rowland Heights

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway this weekend following a shooting that left one man killed and another man injured. 

The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue in Rowland Heights. 

There, first responders pronounced one man dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 6:33 AM

