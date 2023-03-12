1 injured in Santa Monica motel fire

One person was injured when a fire broke out at a motel in Santa Monica on Saturday.

According to Santa Monica Fire Department, the fire was reported at a little after 12:34 p.m. at the Holiday Motel & Suites located in the 1100 block of Pico Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just one unit, extinguishing the flames within 10 minutes utilizing an "aggressive attack."

One person, however, who "narrowly escaped the fire, was found by police officers in the alley with moderate burns and smoke inhalation."

It was not immediately clear if that person was hospitalized as a result of the injuries suffered.

There was no word on what caused the fire, though an investigation was underway on Sunday.