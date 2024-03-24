1 injured after apparent car explosion in Compton

1 injured after car explodes in Compton

One person was injured during what authorities are calling "vehicle explosion" in Compton on Sunday.

An aerial look at the car involved in the apparent explosion via SkyCal. KCAL News

The incident happened a little after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 131st Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances leading up to the apparent explosion remain unclear.

The victim's condition remains unknown.

Deputies said the department's Arson Explosives Investigation team was en route to the scene. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.