1 injured after apparent car explosion in Compton
One person was injured during what authorities are calling "vehicle explosion" in Compton on Sunday.
The incident happened a little after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 131st Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Circumstances leading up to the apparent explosion remain unclear.
The victim's condition remains unknown.
Deputies said the department's Arson Explosives Investigation team was en route to the scene. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.