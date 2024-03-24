Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured after apparent car explosion in Compton

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

1 injured after car explodes in Compton
1 injured after car explodes in Compton 00:28

One person was injured during what authorities are calling "vehicle explosion" in Compton on Sunday. 

screenshot-2024-03-24-at-8-38-41-pm.png
An aerial look at the car involved in the apparent explosion via SkyCal. KCAL News

The incident happened a little after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 131st Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances leading up to the apparent explosion remain unclear.

The victim's condition remains unknown. 

Deputies said the department's Arson Explosives Investigation team was en route to the scene. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 9:04 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.