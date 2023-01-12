Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hospitalized following shooting in North Hollywood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in North Hollywood on Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:55 p.m. near a Citi Bank located in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard. 

Witnesses told investigators that a suspect fired shots into a crowd of people, striking one. 

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 4:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.