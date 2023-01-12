1 hospitalized following shooting in North Hollywood

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:55 p.m. near a Citi Bank located in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators that a suspect fired shots into a crowd of people, striking one.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.