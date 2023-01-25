1 hospitalized after shooting near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

According to Santa Monica Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway, near the popular Third Street Promenade.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had collided near the intersection, with one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That person was hospitalized for wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that the driver of one of the vehicles exited shortly after the collision and shot into the other car.

Officers arrested the shooter and recovered the firearm used in the incident.

They say that it appears the two people involved in the shooting are known to each other.

No motive at this time, however it appears both individuals involved are known to each other. The shooter has been taken into custody and the gun is recovered. This remains an active investigation. (3/3) — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) January 25, 2023