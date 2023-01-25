Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hospitalized after shooting near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Shooting investigation underway in Santa Monica
Shooting investigation underway in Santa Monica 00:51

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Santa Monica on Tuesday. 

According to Santa Monica Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway, near the popular Third Street Promenade. 

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had collided near the intersection, with one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That person was hospitalized for wounds considered to be non-life-threatening. 

Witnesses told police that the driver of one of the vehicles exited shortly after the collision and shot into the other car. 

Officers arrested the shooter and recovered the firearm used in the incident. 

They say that it appears the two people involved in the shooting are known to each other. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.