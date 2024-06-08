Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after shooting in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was hospitalized after a shooting near a church in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles on Saturday. 

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. near Hoover Street and 60th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police say that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is not immediately known. 

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

With SkyCal over the site of the shooting, officers could be seen scouring for evidence. 

No further information was provided. 

