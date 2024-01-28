1 hospitalized after shooting in Lancaster

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Lancaster on Sunday.

The scene unfolded at around 2:30 p.m. at a building near Avenue J and 85th Street West, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to the scene after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, and one person was taken to a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Investigators do not believe that the incident is an active shooting situation and are working to determine the relation between parties.

There was no information provided on a possible shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.