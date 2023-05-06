Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was hospitalized during a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles early Saturday. 

The incident is said to have occurred at around 12:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area near West 75th Street and Figueroa Street. 

Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, who is hospitalized in stable condition, was sitting in his vehicle when the suspects drove up beside him in a black truck and opened fire. 

It was not clear how many shots were fired. 

The suspects then fled from the area. 

Investigators were working to determine a motive in the shooting and were investigating whether the shooting was gang-related. 

KCAL-News Staff
First published on May 6, 2023 / 4:59 PM

