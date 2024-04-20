2 hospitalized after car slams into Costa Mesa building

One person was hospitalized after a multi-car crash caused one car to veer into an apartment building in Costa Mesa on Saturday.

It happened a little before 1:30 p.m. near Placentia Avenue and Center Street, according to Costa Mesa Police Department.

Police say that the crash happened when the driver of a Honda, traveling westbound on Center Street, failed to yield to the right of a way of a Mercedes-Benz traveling southbound on Placentia Avenue.

"The Honda broadsided the Mercedes-Benz, causing it to lose control and crash into the apartment building," police said in a statement. "The two involved drivers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

One person inside of the apartment was injured during the crash, but did not require medical transport.

While their investigation continued, police closed southbound traffic on Placentia Avenue at W. 19th Street. Drivers were advised to remain away from the area for at least an hour.

With SkyCal overhead, a large debris field could be seen near a building at the intersection. A large hole in the side of the structure had already been covered with a large wooden board.