1 hospitalized after being shot by police in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police shot a suspect during a traffic stop Friday evening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently unclear, but Santa Ana Police Department disclosed that the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m., when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of S. Rosewood Street.

At some point, officers opened fire, striking one person. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, but police say that several people got out of the car and ran after the shooting occurred.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

#SantaAnaPD #PublicAdvisory An officer involved shooting occurred in the area of 600 south Rosewood Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. Updated information will follow. — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) April 8, 2023