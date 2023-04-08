1 hospitalized, 6 others injured in two-car crash in Los Feliz

1 hospitalized, several others injured during two-car crash in Los Feliz

One person was hospitalized and several others injured in a grisly two-car crash in Los Feliz on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Los Feliz Boulevard, near Griffith Park, when two cars collided head-on.

Circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though investigators are working to determine what caused the incident.

One person was hospitalized and said to be in moderate condition after Los Angeles Fire Department crews used hydraulic-powered equipment to free them from their vehicle.

Six others were injured as well, but none required medical transport after being treated at the scene.