1 hospitalized, 1 arrested for DUI after collision causes car to veer into Valley Glen shop

One person was hospitalized and another arrested after a two-car collision sent one car veering into a shop in Valley Glen on Saturday.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. in the 6400 block of N. Wilkinson Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene.

They arrived to find that one car involved in a two-car crash had veered into the side of a building on the side of the road, leaving considerable damage to the structure.

One of the drivers was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, firefighters said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers say that one of the people involved in the crash was arrested for possible driving under the influence.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was called to the scene to assess the building's structural integrity and deem if it was still safe for people to be inside.

With SkyCal overhead, a large hole could be seen in the wall of the World Tobacco Smoke Shop.