1 firefighter, 4 residents hospitalized after apartment fire in Gardena

A two-alarm fire inside a Gardena apartment complex injured a firefighter and a handful of residents Monday.

The fire started at about 11:55 a.m. in the 12900 block of S. Vermont Avenue. It engulfed at least two apartments on the second floor of the building. The Los Angeles County Fire Department upgraded the fire shortly after crews arrived at the complex. The fire appeared to leave burn scars on the balconies outside of two units.

The fire engulfed at least two apartment units. KCAL News

It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

In total, five people suffered injuries warranting a trip to the hospital: 1 firefighter sustained burns and paramedics drove four residents with unknown wounds to the emergency room.

It's unclear what started the fire.