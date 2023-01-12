1 dead following two-car crash in Sunland

Authorities are investigating a fatal two-car crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Sunland.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, one person was killed during the crash, which occurred in the 10000 block of Sunland Boulevard south of the 210 Freeway.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, though another person may have suffered a critical injury in the crash as well.

Grisly footage from the scene showed both vehicles involved with heavy damage.

Sunland Boulevard was expected to be closed for several hours as investigators worked to survey the scene.