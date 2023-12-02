1 dead, car split in pieces after grisly crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
One person is dead after a grisly crash on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills early Saturday afternoon.
The crash which happened just after 3 p.m., caused involved vehicle, a Ford Mustang, to split into multiple pieces on the westbound side of the freeway just south of the Chesebro Road off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol.
Investigators are working to determine if street racing is related to the cause of the crash.
With SkyCal overhead, a long line of cars could be stretching back for miles from the scene of the crash. It was unclear how long the backup would last as the investigation continued.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
