1 dead, car split in pieces after grisly crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person is dead after a grisly crash on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills early Saturday afternoon. 

screen-shot-2023-12-02-at-4-24-54-pm.png
Aerial view of the grisly crash on westbound lanes of U.S.-101 in Agoura Hills early Saturday afternoon. KCAL News

The crash which happened just after 3 p.m., caused involved vehicle, a Ford Mustang, to split into multiple pieces on the westbound side of the freeway just south of the Chesebro Road off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol.

Investigators are working to determine if street racing is related to the cause of the crash.

With SkyCal overhead, a long line of cars could be stretching back for miles from the scene of the crash. It was unclear how long the backup would last as the investigation continued. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 4:33 PM PST

