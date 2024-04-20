1 dead and 1 wounded after shooting near Compton

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one wounded near Compton late Friday evening.

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Rose Street in the East Rancho Dominguez area, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

They were sent to the area after learning of shots fired in the area and arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

They took a second victim to the hospital, who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Investigators say that two suspects were seen running east from the area. They were unable to provide a description.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.