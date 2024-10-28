1 dead after violent crash on southbound 405 Freeway in Carson

One person is dead after a violent crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Carson late Monday evening.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the Avalon ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were initially sent to the area after receiving reports of a wrong-way driver that had crashed, but investigators believe that the car was involved in a crash and spun out as a result of the impact.

It ended up facing in the wrong direction of the No.1 lane on the road as a result, police said.

They have not yet indicated if the person who died was a driver or passenger in the car.

CalTrans has been contacted for assistance with establishing a hard closure of all lanes as their investigation continues. All traffic is being diverted at Avalon Boulevard.

It's unclear how many cars were involved and how many, if any others, were injured in the crash.