1 dead after stabbing in Willowbrook
An investigation is underway after a person was fatally stabbed in Willowbrook on Tuesday.
It happened a little before 2:30 p.m. outside of a strip mall in the 11700 block of Wilmington Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.
They arrived to find one person suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead. No information was provided on their gender, identity or age.
No details were provided on a possible suspect.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.