1 dead after stabbing in Willowbrook

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally stabbed in Willowbrook on Tuesday.

It happened a little before 2:30 p.m. outside of a strip mall in the 11700 block of Wilmington Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

They arrived to find one person suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead. No information was provided on their gender, identity or age.

No details were provided on a possible suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.