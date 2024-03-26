Watch CBS News
1 dead after stabbing in Willowbrook

By Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally stabbed in Willowbrook on Tuesday. 

It happened a little before 2:30 p.m. outside of a strip mall in the 11700 block of Wilmington Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies. 

They arrived to find one person suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead. No information was provided on their gender, identity or age. 

No details were provided on a possible suspect. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 6:10 PM PDT

