1 dead after shooting in Santa Monica

A person was fatally shot in Santa Monica early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened a little before 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 29th Street, according to Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers, who were called to the scene for reports of shots fired in the area, arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

His identity has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

"The suspect or suspects are still outstanding," police said in a statement.

The surrounding area is expected to be closed indefinitely while police remain in the area.

With SkyCal overhead, a black Ford Mustang with a shattered driver side window could be seen parked on the street, with piles of what appeared to be bloody clothes nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.