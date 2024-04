One person is dead after a shooting Rosemead on Tuesday.

It was reported at around 5:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Gladys Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

There was no information on either a motive or possible suspect available.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.