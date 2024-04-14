1 dead after plane crashes near San Bernardino mountains

One person was killed in a plane crash near the San Bernardino mountains late Saturday.

Witnesses reported hearing a plane sputter and crash at around 8:20 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. After the crash, they reported seeing a red flash.

Deputies and San Bernardino Police Department officers were dispatch to search the area, but because "the mountain area in question was not accessible" by vehicle or foot, the search was called off until Sunday.

Aerial support was unavailable due to the rainy weather impacting Southern California.

Sunday morning, the Sheriff's Aviation deployed and located the debris field in the mountains north of the Devil's Canyon area.

Search and Rescue members were deployed to the scene, along with an investigator with the Coroner's Office, where they found a dead adult male.

His identity has not yet been released.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident, as well as working to determine what may have caused the crash.

"A twin-engine Gulfstream AC95 crashed near Chino, California around 8:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, April 13. It is not yet known how many people were on board," said a statement from the FAA.

No further information was provided.