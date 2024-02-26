1 dead after house fire in Tujunga; man detained at scene

Body found after fire at home in Tujunga

A person was found dead inside of a home that had just been on fire in Tujunga on Monday.

The blaze was reported a little before 11 a.m. in the 10200 block of N. Silverton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters responded to a two-story descending hillside home with smoke showing," said LAFD's statement. "Crews made entry, advancing hose lines, and found fire on the lower floor."

It took crews about 23 minutes to extinguish the flames.

While inspecting the home, firefighters found one person dead inside. Their identity or cause of death has not yet been revealed.

A second person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after showing signs of smoke inhalation.

Los Angeles Police Department officers said that one man was detained at the scene, but did not provide further details.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.