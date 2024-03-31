1 dead after grisly crash in Walnut

One person was killed in a violent crash in Walnut on Sunday.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to Alta Sierra Road and Amar Road a little before 12:45 after learning of a collision in the area, according to a statement from the department.

One person, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators say that speed was a factor in the crash, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No other injuries have been reported.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash Sunday afternoon, where one car appeared to be split into two pieces by the force of the impact.