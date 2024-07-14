1 dead after fiery crash on 101 Freeway near Universal Studios

One person is dead after a fiery crash on the 101 Freeway near Universal Studios early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 4:40 a.m. on southbound lanes near Universal Studios Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that the car, a white sedan, slammed into a concrete barrier on the right shoulder of the freeway which caused it to burst into flames.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officers issued a SigAlert while they began to investigate the incident, but it has since been lifted.