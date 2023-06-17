1 dead after fiery crash on 101 Freeway in Calabasas

One dead after fiery crash on 101 Freeway in Calabasas area

One dead after fiery crash on 101 Freeway in Calabasas area

One dead after fiery crash on 101 Freeway in Calabasas area

One person was killed in a fiery collision on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene of the crash, which happened on northbound lanes of the freeway near the Las Virgenes Road off-ramp.

One person was killed in the crash after they slammed into a tree off the side of the road, which caused a fire. The person was trapped inside before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could extinguish the flames.

The person, whose gender and identity have not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A SigAlert was issued for the area as crews continued to work the scene, with the total length of the closure expected to last around two hours.