1 dead after car veers off 5 Freeway in East LA

By Dean Fioresi

A person was killed when a car veered off the side of the I-5 Freeway in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m., when a car traveling southbound on the freeway, near the Garfield Avenue offramp, drove off over the side, ending up on surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol officers. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, as well as whether the person killed was inside of the car or on the street. 

There was no information provided on the victim. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 5:27 PM PST

