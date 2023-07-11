1 dead after car drives over cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes area

One person is dead after driving over a cliff in the Rancho Palos Verdes area on Tuesday.

View of the scene from SkyCAL. KCAL News

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. near Palos Verdes Drive West and Calle Entradero.

The vehicle, an SUV, went about 150 feet down the side of the cliff before landing on the beach below.

One person, in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Additional crews were called to the scene to search the area for any other potential victims.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.