1 dead after car drives off cliff, onto rocky shore in Palos Verdes Estates

A car in Palos Verdes Estates drove off a cliff and onto the rocky shore below.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Paseo Del Mar. The Los Angeles County Fire Department retrieved one person from the crash. The victim was dead.

The car was flipped upside down on the shore as waves crashed onto its side.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.