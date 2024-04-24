Bicyclist killed during brief pursuit in South Los Angeles

A bicyclist was killed during a brief pursuit in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started just after 6 a.m. before the driver crashed at Hooper Avenue and 45th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the pursuit, the suspect hit an innocent bicyclist on the street before flipping over and hitting a power line pole.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted for burglary and assault.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see a flipped vehicle in the middle of the street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.