Bicyclist killed during brief pursuit in South Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A bicyclist was killed during a brief pursuit in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started just after 6 a.m. before the driver crashed at Hooper Avenue and 45th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the pursuit, the suspect hit an innocent bicyclist on the street before flipping over and hitting a power line pole.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted for burglary and assault.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see a flipped vehicle in the middle of the street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 6:31 AM PDT

