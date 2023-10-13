1 dead after big rig overturns onto truck on 57 Freeway in Anaheim

Semi truck overturns onto car on 57 Freeway in Anaheim

One person was killed when a big rig overturned onto their truck on the 57 Freeway in Anaheim late Thursday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m., when a semi truck overturned for unknown reasons, landing on top of a Chevrolet truck on northbound lanes of SR-57, near SR-91.

The incident forced Metro Net Fire crews to extricate three people inside of the truck, one of which has died, according to CHP.

There was no further information provided.