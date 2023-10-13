Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after big rig overturns onto truck on 57 Freeway in Anaheim

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Semi truck overturns onto car on 57 Freeway in Anaheim
Semi truck overturns onto car on 57 Freeway in Anaheim 01:03

One person was killed when a big rig overturned onto their truck on the 57 Freeway in Anaheim late Thursday evening. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m., when a semi truck overturned for unknown reasons, landing on top of a Chevrolet truck on northbound lanes of SR-57, near SR-91. 

The incident forced Metro Net Fire crews to extricate three people inside of the truck, one of which has died, according to CHP. 

There was no further information provided. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.