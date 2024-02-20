Watch CBS News
1 dead after 14-year-old crashes car into light pole in Encino

One person was killed and two others were injured when a stolen car crashed into a light pole and burst into flames early Tuesday in Encino.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at Ventura and Balboa boulevards after officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers first noticed the vehicle traveling south on Balboa Boulevard with no headlights on. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car accelerated and "took off."

The driver, a 14-year-old girl, and the front seat passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. The back seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

