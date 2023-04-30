1 dead, 9 injured after two-car crash on PCH in Santa Monica

One person was killed and nine others injured when two cars collided on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica.

The crash occurred at around 3:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of PCH, near the California Incline. According to Santa Monica Police Department, the crash happened when a Kia traveling northbound on PCH was attempting to turn left into Beach Lot Four North when it was t-boned by a Toyota traveling southbound.

All 10 occupants of both vehicles — eight in the Kia and four in the Toyota — were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One passenger in the Kia suffered a major leg injury and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Most of the other injuries are considered minor, according to police.

There was no information provided on the victim who died in the crash.

All northbound lanes of PCH were closed between the 900 block and 1000 block for hours as the investigation continued.