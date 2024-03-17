Watch CBS News
1 dead, 7 injured after violent crash on 10 Freeway in University Park area

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person is dead and seven others injured after a violent crash on the I-10 Freeway in the University Park area on Sunday. 

screenshot-2024-03-17-at-4-29-26-pm.png
Aerial view of the two cars involved in the crash.  KCAL News

The crash was reported at around 3 p.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near the Hoover Street ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Circumstances leading up to what caused the crash remain unknown. 

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters extricated one person, an adult, who was trapped in the wreckage, according to a statement from the department.

Five people were hospitalized following the crash, all of which are said to be in serious-to-critical condition. The victims include four boys aged 3 months, 6, 7 and 10, as well as one 29-year-old woman. 

A man, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene. 

Paramedics treated one person at the scene who did not require transport to the hospital. 

With SkyCal overhead, a severely damaged pickup truck could be seen turned on its side resting on the front end of what looked like Tesla. The cars were surrounded by debris from the crash. 

Traffic is expected to be impacted in the area for an unknown amount of time as CHP investigators work the scene. 

Information on road closures and alternate routes is available from KCAL News' NEXT Traffic

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

