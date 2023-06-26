1 dead, 6 hurt in Upland freeway crash involving 10 vehicles

One person died and six others were hurt Sunday in an Upland crash involving 10 vehicles, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 8:39 p.m. on the 10 Freeway just west of Euclid Avenue. Extraditions were performed by firefighters on scene. Both sides of the Freeway were shut down as emergency services responded.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)