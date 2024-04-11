1 dead, 5-year-old boy injured in South LA crash

Firefighters responded to a two-car crash in South Los Angeles that killed one person and injured two others, including a 5-year-old boy, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at S. Figueroa Street in South LA. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to roll back the wreckage and rescue the three people trapped.

One person was found dead on the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. A man, approximately 20-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)