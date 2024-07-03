Watch CBS News
1 dead, 4 injured in Long Beach boat crash

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

One person died and four were taken to the hospital in a boat crash in Long Beach Wednesday, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. 

It happened in Alamitos Bay around 10:15 p.m. Lifeguards and firefighters who were assisting with a water rescue said the boat crashed into the jetty off of Marina Way. 

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released. Four other people sustained serious injuries. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

