1 dead, 3 critically injured following multi-vehicle crash involving big rig in Vernon

One person is dead and three others critically wounded following a grisly multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig in Vernon.

The crash is said to have occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Bandini Boulevard and Bonnie Beach Place.

First responders dispatched to the scene arrived to find a Ford Mustang trapped underneath a semi truck. One person was dead inside of the car.

There was no information on the deceased person's identity.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were forced to extricate one of the victims, a child, from the Mustang.

The three surviving victims inside of the vehicle, including the one rescued by firefighters, were reported to be an adult and two children.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.