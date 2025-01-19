Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 wounded in Industry shooting

One person was killed and two others were wounded during a shooting in Industry early Sunday morning. 

It happened at around 2:50 a.m. in the 200 block of California Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived and found one man dead at the scene. He was identified on Wednesday as 33-year-old Joe Juarez by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Two other men, both unidentified, were also found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions. 

Investigators did not provide information on any potential suspects or a motive in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

