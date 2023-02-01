Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 2 wounded following shooting near South Pasadena

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. 

When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. 

All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. 

There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.