1 dead, 2 wounded during gang-related shooting in Azusa

A man was killed and two other people wounded during a gang-related shooting in Azusa late Friday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of E. Newburgh Street.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find a man in his 20s shot dead, as well as a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released. The status of the two wounded victims was also not immediately known.

Investigators say that the shooting occurred when a group of several suspects walked up to the trio and opened fire before running from the area on foot.

LASD deputies are assisting Azusa Police Department with the investigation.

There was no further information provided on any of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.