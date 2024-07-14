Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured after violent crash in Signal Hill

By Dean Fioresi

One person is dead and two others were injured during a violent two-car collision in Signal Hill on Sunday. 

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cherry Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

They arrived to find two cars suffering from severe damage and paramedics rushed two victims to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. 

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. 

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the violent crash. 

No further information was provided. 

